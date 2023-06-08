If you are considering ways to make your international travel easier and more private, a second passport or citizenship is one of the best choices. Depending on the passport you hold, traveling internationally can be extremely difficult or very simple. If a second passport is something you are interested in obtaining to enhance your global mobility, the Dominica (CIP) and Grenada (CIP) can be several options you can consider.

Investment Requirements

Both programs offer 2 similar investment options: donation and real estate investment. Below is a table for comparison of the investment amounts for the Dominica and Grenada programs:

Dominica Grenada 1. Donation Option You can donate to the Dominica Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) with a minimum donation of: · USD 100,000 for a single applicant; · USD 150,000 for the main applicant and spouse; · USD 175,000 for an applicant accompanied by up to three qualifying dependents · USD 25,000 per additional dependent under 18 · USD 50,000 per additional dependent over 18 1. Donation Option You can donate to the Grenada National Transformation Fund (NTF) with a minimum amount of: · USD 150,000 for a single applicant · USD 200,000 for the main applicant and up to 3 dependents · USD 25,000 for each additional dependent 2. Real Estate Option · Purchase an authorized real estate with a minimum value of USD 200,000 which must be held for at least 3 years 2. Real Estate Option · Acquisition of approved real estate minimum value of USD 350,000 to be held for at least 5 years (Direct Purchase) · Purchase a share in authorized real estate with a minimum value of USD 220,000 , which must be held for at least 5 years (Share Investment)

Benefits of Dominican or Grenadian Citizenship-by-investment

A highly desired benefit of the Dominica or Grenada CIP is the global mobility granted to successful applicants. Dominica passport holders grant visa-free access to more than 140 countries including the EU, Schengen Area, the UK, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Comparably, Grenada passport holders grant visa-free access to more than130 countries and territories including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe's Schengen Area. Citizens of Grenada are also eligible to apply for the USA E-2 Visa because Grenada is the only Caribbean citizenship by investment program that holds an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the USA.

Dominica and Grenada are both countries that permit dual citizenship. While both citizenships are valid for a lifetime and can be granted to 2nd generation family members (children born after application approval), Dominica citizenship can also be granted to 3rd generation family members (not automatic; conditions apply).

The processing time for both programs is also very quick. On average, the Dominica CIP will take 3 to 5 months to process while the Grenada CIP will take 4 to 8 months to process, as the due diligence procedure for the Grenada program is slightly more complicated compared to Dominica.

Lastly, During the application for Dominican citizenship by investment, applicants can also extend their applicant to include dependents, such as a spouse, unmarried children under 31 who are substantially dependent on the main applicant, and parents and grandparents aged 65 and older. Applicants are also allowed to add dependents even after citizenship has been granted to the main applicant.

Similarly, the application for Grenada citizenship can include a spouse, children under 30 years old, parents and grandparents of any age, and siblings of the main applicant or spouse who are over 18 and single with no children.

How can I apply for citizenship-by-investment for Dominica or Grenada?

First, it is important to understand that it is not possible for applicants to submit applications directly to the Dominica or Grenada Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) by themselves. Only authorized CBIU agents can present new citizenship applications under the program. If you are interested in applying, it is highly recommended to first speak to skilled legal professionals. Harvey Law Group is an authorized agent with extensive experience in consultation and assisting applicants with their applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.