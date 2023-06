ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

除了上文所述可以对高院加签认证文件进行领事认证外,一些国家的使领馆也可以对商事证明直接办理领事认证。通常办理商事证明领事认证主要有两种方式,一种是委托香港总商会直接对接该国驻港使领馆办理领事认证;另一种是,依据内地与香港总商会签署的《两地互认协定》,香港地区自然人、法人和其他经济组织出具的贸易单据、文件经香港总商会认证后可送交内地的中国国际贸易促进委员会简称“贸促会”。英文全称为:China Council For The Promotion Of International Trade 简称为:“CCPIT"。)认证,再送外交部领事司认证,最后送外国驻华使馆办理领事认证。

在香港可以办理商事证明的商业协会主要有香港总商会(The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce)、香港中华厂商联合会(英文:The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong,简称:厂商会)和香港中华总商会(The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) )。

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Hong Kong

Big Challenges For Green Trademarks Dennemeyer Group There is no longer any doubt about the urgency of tackling climate change. Introducing the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report in March 2023, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres...

Intellectual Property And Trade Mark Protection In Bermuda Conyers Bermuda has comprehensive legislation protecting all aspects of intellectual property ("IP"). Bermudian IP laws largely derive from their UK equivalents.

In Q1 2023, Dubai Customs Handled 112 Cases Related To Counterfeit Goods, Which Amounted To 10 Million Units, An Estimated Value Of AED 29 Million 12 United Trademark & Patent Services Dubai Customs' commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights, promoting environmental responsibility, and raising public awareness about the perils of counterfeit goods is commendable.

Registering Your Trademark Through WIPO: A Step-By-Step Guide To The Procedure, Benefits & Oppositions AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC In this article, we will discuss the procedure for trademark registration through the WIPO system, the countries it covers, the benefits, the timeframes, oppositions, and what happens procedurally...

Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know Abou Naja As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with