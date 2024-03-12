ASIA TALKS – RESTRUCTURING & INSOLVENCY CONVERSATION S02 E03

This Restructuring Officer (RO) regime came into force in August 2022 and since then we have seen a handful of petitions for the appointment of ROs come before the Grand Court. In this episode, we will have a look at developments in the RO regime in the Cayman Islands, including the very recent case of Holt Fund SPC.

LISTENING TIME: 7 MINUTES

self

EPISODE BACKGROUND

ASIA TALKS – RESTRUCTURING & INSOLVENCY CONVERSATION S02 E03

In this episode, we will have a look at developments in the RO regime in the Cayman Islands, including the very recent case of Holt Fund SPC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.