Aasmah talks to Michelle Chen, founder and CEO of RARE SkinFuel, about starting her career in Silicon Valley at 16, moving across the world to build an all-natural beauty brand and with this, challenging the skincare industry - and how her positive attitude has contributed to her success.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest | Michelle Chen

Michelle is a 'skincare believer' and an anti-aging enthusiast and created her beauty brand to inspire women. RARE SkinFuel is a range of skincare products which utilise an array of all-natural ingredients, allowing them to be mixed and matched with no adverse effect. She was able to create a line of products ranging from face to body, which is suitable for all age groups, skin type or skin condition.

Michelle didn't start her career in beauty, but instead began working as a graphic designer in a Silicon Valley start-up at the age of 16, where she then took on various roles as a buyer, product development director and sales. After working in various roles for over 15 years, Michelle decided to create a business of her own, and managed to turn her passion and energy into a brand that many people have connected with.

