December 10 was International Human Rights Day, marked around the world to reinforce the fundamental importance of upholding human rights in the face of conflicts, violence and oppression. This year also marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, one of the world's most ground-breaking global pledges.

We have taken this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the commitment of many of our colleagues who give their time and legal skills to pro bono projects which expand the protection of human rights and civil justice around the world. Throughout our long tradition of pro bono service at Withers, our lawyers across the firm have helped those who could not otherwise access counsel or vindicate their human and civil rights.

Recent pro bono successes and ongoing projects include:

Our US-led work with the Government of Ukraine as part of the legal Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, to advise on legal responses to Russia's invasion and support Ukraine in delivering justice for victims of international crimes committed by Russia.

In the UK, a team of 10 qualified lawyers and 15 non-fee earners have dedicated almost 400 hours thus far to working with Amicus, a UK-based NGO representing a defendant on death row in the US who is eligible for re-sentencing.

A team in Italy has advised on the case of little Eitan, a six-year-old survivor of a horrific cable-car crash who was returned to his family in Italy after being illegally abducted by his grandfather.

Our team in Hong Kong won a trailblazing case in the High Court which granted equal parental rights for same-sex parents, a ruling lauded by LGBTQ+ advocates as a giant step forward for rainbow families.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.