Following the removal of the vaccine pass requirement earlier this year, the vaccination provisions that were introduced in June 2022 into the Employment Ordinance ("EO") (see our legal update here) will be repealed on 16 June 2023.

Under the vaccination provisions, failing to comply with a legitimate vaccination request is a "valid reason" for dismissal or variation of contract. Employers are reminded that legitimate vacation requests made prior to 16 June 2023 will cease to have effect from that date onwards and non-compliance with the vaccination requests will no longer be a valid reason under Section 32K of the EO for the dismissal of employees or variation of their contracts.

