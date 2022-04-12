Hong Kong:
ESG In Hong Kong And APAC (Podcast)
12 April 2022
lus Laboris
In this episode, Catherine Leung, partner in our Hong Kong law
firm, talks to us about how environmental, social and governance
issues are being handled by employers in Hong Kong and the APAC
region. We find out what kind of initiatives are being taken and
discuss also the impact of the pandemic on the way workplaces now
operate.
