Key Points Residents of Hong Kong will be permitted to enter the region if they are traveling from the countries of Australia, Canada, France, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States or Nepal

On 1 April 2022, the authorities of Hong Kong will lift flight restrictions for citizens and residents of Hong Kong arriving from Australia, Canada, France, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States and Nepal. In addition, the quarantine period for these travelers will be reduced to 14 days.?

These travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated and must hold a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure as well as proof of confirmation for a room reservation at a designated quarantine hotel (DQH) for at least seven nights. Upon arrival, these travelers will be required to receive a rapid PCR-based nucleic acid test. If they receive a negative test result, they will be issued a 14-day quarantine order and transported to the DQH. Additional COVID-19 testing will be conducted throughout the quarantine period.?

The authorities of Hong Kong will allow residents of Hong Kong to return to the region if they are departing from Australia, Canada, France, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States or Nepal. The authorities expressed that this decision was made in order to reduce the distress caused to Hong Kong residents stranded overseas.?

Originally published MARCH 24, 2022 .

