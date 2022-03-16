With the ubiquity of vaccines and immunization and the persistent itch for travel, there has been a global push for a system to identify vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. How have governments and countries been able to monitor the health and safety of all incoming and outgoing passengers? Enter: the vaccine passport.

What are COVID-19 Vaccine Passports?

To clarify, a COVID-19 vaccine passport, or a "digital health certificate" is a piece of documentation issued by a country's national government that is considered proof of a person's COVID-19 vaccination. With a vaccine passport, travellers would be permitted to travel domestically, or internationally and are generally subject to less COVID-19 restrictions, such as quarantine or presenting a negative COVID-19 test result.

The vaccine passport is also being used in certain countries for domestic use to identify those who have been vaccinated and to prevent access to certain public spaces or activities to those who have not.

Current Developments

Through the turbulent years of COVID-19, vaccine passports have been increasingly adopted by countries across the world. Today, over 144 countries require some form of vaccine passport for travel. Though requiring vaccines for international travel is not a novel concept (ex. many countries require yellow fever, measles, or tuberculosis immunization before travel), the concept of requiring such a documentation for domestic travel or access to certain public spaces and venues is certainly new.

In any circumstance, for such a digital certificate or passport to work will require at least three things:

Access to a country's official vaccinations records; A secure method of identifying an individual and linking them to their health record; and Adherence to a common and set standard by relevant international organizations.

With this new policy, public opinion on this issue has also been mixed and politicized. Many worry the passports bring about greater divisiveness and discrimination. Individuals are also not confident that their sensitive health data will be stored securely and not put to other uses by app developers and governments. In fact, a study from Imperial College London has found that people who feel their sense of autonomy, or free will, is unmet by government incentives like vaccine passports are less likely to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

As plans for the vaccine passport expands and is required to access domestic services and public spaces, many human rights groups and privacy organizations have warned of further marginalization to the most vulnerable members of society. A growing concern is how this digital infrastructure may be developed or repurposed later as there have been few discussions on placing time restrictions on these digital identification systems post-pandemic. A recent survey conducted in the UK also indicate public concerns on how minorities would be discriminated through vaccine passports as it separate society into the 'haves' and 'have-nots'.

Yet, though there are legitimate concerns regarding such a vaccine passport, many countries have nonetheless advanced with the implementation of such a digital system.

Examples of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Around the World

Present and Future Impacts

With the rise of COVID-19 vaccines becoming more available and accessible, countries continue to reopen.

Though there remains many opinions and human rights concerns regarding vaccine passports, the current projected trend is that more countries will require passengers to have a COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel, both international and domestic.

As such, for individuals seeking immigration or simply travelling abroad, vaccinations are now a near global pre-requisite.

