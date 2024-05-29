Acquiring an alternative or second residency and/or citizenship provides families a broad spectrum of lifestyle, business, investment, wealth management and tax benefits, and has become an increasingly popular choice worldwide.

No two clients' resources, requirements, or objectives are the same, and therefore a person's residency and/or citizenship planning must be approached holistically, as it also affects their South African tax residency and ability to transfer funds from South Africa.

This webinar will provide South Africans an overview of the different types of residency and citizenship options available, whether that be through investment, financial Independence or business establishment. We'll also discuss how to plan efficiently and if required, which countries offer advantageous tax benefits and what to consider when migrating financially.

