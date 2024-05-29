ARTICLE
29 May 2024

Webinar – A Holistic Approach To International Residency And Citizenship Planning For South Africans And The Impact On SA Tax Residency And Exchange Control (Video)

TS
The Sovereign Group

Contributor

The Sovereign Group logo
Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.
Explore
Acquiring an alternative or second residency and/or citizenship provides families a broad spectrum of lifestyle, business, investment, wealth management and tax benefits...
Hong Kong Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Acquiring an alternative or second residency and/or citizenship provides families a broad spectrum of lifestyle, business, investment, wealth management and tax benefits, and has become an increasingly popular choice worldwide.

No two clients' resources, requirements, or objectives are the same, and therefore a person's residency and/or citizenship planning must be approached holistically, as it also affects their South African tax residency and ability to transfer funds from South Africa.

This webinar will provide South Africans an overview of the different types of residency and citizenship options available, whether that be through investment, financial Independence or business establishment. We'll also discuss how to plan efficiently and if required, which countries offer advantageous tax benefits and what to consider when migrating financially.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
The Sovereign Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More