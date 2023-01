Key Points

The authorities of Hong Kong introduced new travel measures for individuals departing the region for mainland China

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that regular travel with mainland China will resume on 8 January 2023. Travelers must provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test taken within 48 hours of departure. All passenger clearance service centers will also reopen under regular operating hours.

To assist in the resumption of travel, Hong Kong launched an online booking system that requires residents of Hong Kong and foreign nationals to register prior to travel to the mainland of China.

Hong Kong will also gradually resume travel with Macau over the coming weeks.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that travel will resume with mainland China on 8 January 2023. All travelers should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to travel.

Originally published JANUARY 6, 2023

