Key Points

Hong Kong simplified qualification requirements under the General Employment Policy and the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talent and Professionals

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong relaxed immigration measures under the General Employment Policy (GEP) and the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP).?

Under these measures, applicants with an annual salary of at least two million HKD, who are employed by a well-established entity in Hong Kong, or applicants who earned a bachelor's degree at a qualifying international institution, will not be required to provide proof of the following during the application process:?

Having advertised in the local labor market

Academic qualifications or work experience

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong reduced application and qualification requirements for foreign nationals applying under the GEP or the ASMTP immigration schemes.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 19 December, 2022

