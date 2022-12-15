Key Points

The authorities of Hong Kong reduced quarantine timelines to five days for inbound travelers

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong reduced COVID-19 entry measures for inbound travelers on 9 December 2022. Quarantine periods for inbound travelers will be reduced to five days. Travelers will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival and on day two of the quarantine period.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong reduced COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travelers. Travelers will still be required to undergo a five-day quarantine and PCR testing throughout their stay in Hong Kong. Previously, travelers were required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period. Travelers entering Hong Kong should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.