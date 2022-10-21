Key Points

The authorities of Hong Kong plan to introduce measures aimed at attracting global talent and boosting the economy throughout the region

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong introduced new measures to attract global talent and boost the economy of the region. These measures will include:

Introducing a new office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES)

Launching a new Top Talent Pass Scheme for foreign nationals earning at least HKD 2.5 million per year, who have graduated from a top university in the last three years

Enhancing existing talent admission schemes throughout the region

Reducing requirements under the Technology Talent Admissions Scheme by lifting local employment quota requirements and maintaining quotas for a period of two years

Reducing requirements for some visitors to apply for an employment visa when participating in short-term business activities in Hong Kong

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong launched plans aimed at increasing the number of highly skilled foreign nationals working in the region. According to the announcement, these measures are intended to attract high-potential talent from around the world to Hong Kong.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 October, 2022

