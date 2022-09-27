ARTICLE

Key Points

The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce new COVID-19 quarantine requirements on 1 October 2022

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that the jurisdiction will lift the requirement to undergo a hotel quarantine upon arrival effective 26 September 2022. Eligible foreign national travelers have the option to undergo an at-home medical surveillance period for the three days or a hotel of their choice after a negative PCR test result has been produced upon arrival.

Travelers who receive a negative test result will be given an amber code in the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app. This will mean restricted entry into certain locations but will allow the traveler to go out during the at-home medical surveillance period.

Once the medical surveillance period is complete, travelers will continue to be required to self-monitor for an additional four days.

Travelers will need to undergo rapid antigen testing daily and PCR testing once every two days throughout the at-home medical surveillance period and the additional four-day self-monitoring period.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce new COVID-19 quarantine measures on 1 October 2022 and remove the requirement to undergo a hotel facility-based quarantine. Previously, all eligible travelers were required to undergo the quarantine period in a government-approved hotel facility.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 September 2022

