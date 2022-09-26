Key Points

Hong Kong introduced new "smart cards" for nationals of Hong Kong, permanent residents, and non-permanent residents who are employed within the jurisdiction

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced new smart identity cards for nationals of Hong Kong born in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000. Nationals will be required to apply for the new smart identity card at a smart identity card replacement center beginning 7 October 2022 to 10 December 2022.

According to the announcement, the authorities intend to make the smart identity card a requirement for all Hong Kong residents, permanent residents, and non-permanent residents who are permitted to take up employment, make investments, reside, or study in the city.?For additional information on the smart identity card, check here .

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong issued an announcement for all residents of Hong Kong born in the country from years 1996 through 2000. The authorities of Hong Kong have begun to issue new smart identity cards to replace previously issued identity cards.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 September 2022

