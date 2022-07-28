ARTICLE

Key Points

The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce an updated electronic health declaration system that must be completed by all travelers prior to entering the jurisdiction

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong updated its electronic health declaration system for all travelers entering the jurisdiction starting 28 July 2022. All travelers entering Hong Kong will be required to complete an online Health and Quarantine Declaration form prior to arrival. After submitting the form, travelers will receive a QR code that is scanned prior to boarding a flight to Hong Kong. The QR code will remain valid for 96 hours and the form can be submitted three days prior to the scheduled arrival time in Hong Kong. Within the form, travelers will need to include information on vaccination status and designated quarantine hotel reservations.

What are the Changes?

Inbound travelers to Hong Kong will be required to submit a health declaration form through the Health and Quarantine Declaration system beginning 28 July 2022. The new system is expected to streamline the processing of arrival quarantine procedures according to the officials of Hong Kong.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 July 2022

