Key Points

Residents of Hong Kong will be able to access mobile passport stations for renewing passports beginning in September 2022

Overview

On 13 July 2022, the authorities of Hong Kong introduced new measures for citizens of the Special Administrative Region to renew or apply for a new passport. Under these measures, Hong Kong will introduce mobile application stations beginning in September 2022. Stations will be introduced throughout the districts of Hong Kong in locations with higher pedestrian flows and will be open daily.

Eligible applicants will need to provide proof of a valid Hong Kong permanent identity card that will be submitted with their application along with other supporting documents . At the station, the applicant's picture will be taken, and any required fees will be paid online.

Eligible applicants can also apply online or through the Department of Immigration's mobile application.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce mobile stations for residents to apply for or renew their passports. These stations will be located throughout all districts of Hong Kong. Eligible applicants should ensure they hold the appropriate documentation when visiting a mobile station.

Looking Ahead

The authorities of Hong Kong advise all persons making travel plans outside of the region to check the validity of their passport and file renewal applications early in case of delays. Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 July 2022

