ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be permitted to enter Hong Kong beginning 1 May 2022 so long as they adhere to COVID-19 entrance requirements

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the region under the same restrictions as residents of Hong Kong beginning 1 May 2022. These travelers must be fully vaccinated, undergo a pre-departure nucleic acid COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel, and ensure that they have made arrangements to stay in a designated quarantine hotel (DQH) for a period of seven days. Travelers will also be subject to on-arrival testing requirements prior to traveling to their DQH.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 1 May 2022, the authorities of Hong Kong will allow foreign nationals to enter the region so long as they are fully vaccinated, undergo pre- and post-arrival testing, and undergo a seven-day quarantine in a DQH.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 April 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.