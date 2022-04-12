ARTICLE

Key Points

Eligible non-permanent residents based outside of Hong Kong will be permitted to apply for an extension of stay

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that eligible non-permanent residents who are outside Hong Kong will be permitted to apply for an extension of stay beginning 8 April 2022. The extension is expected to expire on 31 Dec. 2022.

The extension will apply to individuals under the following schemes:

General Employment Policy (including both employment and investment as entrepreneurs)

Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals;

Quality Migrant Admission Scheme;

Immigration Arrangements for Non-Local Graduates;

Admissions schemes for second generation Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents;

The Technology Talent Admission Scheme;

The Capital Investment Entrant Scheme;

Dependents; and

Students enrolled in a full-time study program.

Under the rules of extension, the applicant must be physically present in Hong Kong when the application is submitted, and the e-Visa is collected. The authorities are working to administer options for Hong Kong non-permanent residents who are currently outside the region and cannot return.

Eligible applicants will be required to submit their application online or through a sponsor or authorized representative in Hong Kong. For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong implemented a new measure that will allow eligible non-permanent residents who are outside of Hong Kong to apply for an extension of stay effective 8 April 2022.

Looking Ahead

The authorities announced that they are exploring options for Hong Kong non-permanent residents who are currently outside the region and cannot return. Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 April, 2022

