Key Points

Additional quarantine and testing requirements for travelers arriving from Mainland China and Macau beginning 18 Jan. 2022

Additional quarantine and testing requirements for Hong Kong residents and fully vaccinated foreign nationals arriving from Taiwan beginning 5 Feb. 2022

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong adjusted the testing and quarantine requirements for travelers arriving from Mainland China, Macau and Taiwan.

Beginning Jan 18. 2022, all travelers who have been in Mainland China or Macau within the last 14 days must undergo COVID-19 testing on the third, fifth, and 12th day after arrival in Hong Kong. The test on day 12 must be administered at a community testing centre (CTC).

Beginning 5 Feb. 2022, Hong Kong residents and fully vaccinated foreign nationals who have been in Taiwan within the last 14 days prior to arrival in Hong Kong must undergo a 14-day quarantine at a designated quarantine hotel. COVID-19 testing must be completed for the initial six days of quarantine, followed by a seven-day period of self-monitoring.

What are the Changes

The authorities of Hong Kong have added additional testing and quarantine requirements for travelers who have been in Mainland China, Macau, or Taiwan within the past 14 days prior to entry. The authorities of Hong Kong introduced these additional measures with the aim to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 3 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.