Key Points
- Forty-four hotels approved as designated quarantine hotels for travelers entering Hong Kong
Overview
On 31 Dec. 2021, the authorities of Hong Kong issued a new list of quarantine approved hotel locations. This list includes a total of 44 hotels that will serve as Designated Quarantine Hotels.
What are the Changes?
The authorities of Hong Kong will allow an additional seven hotels to be used as Designated Quarantine Hotels. This change will help ease quarantine requirements by expanding the capacity for individuals to undergo mandatory quarantines upon arrival in Hong Kong.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 4 January 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.