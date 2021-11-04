Key Points

COVID-19 restrictions have been implemented for individuals visiting government buildings

More vaccines have been recognized by the authorities of Hong Kong

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced new measures to tighten quarantine rules beginning Nov. 1, 2021. These new restrictions aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the implementation of additional contact tracing methods. The authorities have also recognized vaccines issued in Argentina and Armenia to Hong Kong residents. Hong Kong residents who received vaccines issued in these countries will be permitted to return to Hong Kong beginning Nov. 3, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Under these new updates, the use of the LeaveHomeSafe app will be required for persons between the ages of 12 and 65 when entering government buildings. Exempt individuals will be required to complete a record form with their name, first four digits or letters of their identification documents, their contact number and the date and time of the visit. All visitors to government offices should ensure they have relevant identification documents for verification. Additionally, more vaccine certificates have also been approved by the Hong Kong authorities, including approved vaccines issued in Argentina and Armenia.

Looking Ahead

Several government offices have already released details on the use of the LeaveHomeSafe app in their offices. More offices are expected to release updated details within the coming days. Continue to check the Hong Kong authorities.

Originally published 2, November 2021

