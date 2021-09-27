ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jenny Lee, the Under Secretary General at the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, will be joining a panel of Guernsey-based practitioners at a Hong Kong Masterclass this month.

The session, aimed at local professionals in the private wealth and family office sector, will focus on ESG and its impact on funds and family offices.

Jenny has more than two decades of experience in equity derivatives, hedge fund management and human resource consulting with Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Mercer, based in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

She co-founded Development Finance Asia and is CFA certified in ESG investing.

The introduction of the new Wealth Management Connect between Greater Bay Area cities and Hong Kong presents an opportunity for directing funds into ESG investment vehicles.

‘ESG is a topic that is really on everyone's lips at the moment. It is great to be able to point to Guernsey as a genuine leader in this area and one where Guernsey has achieved a number of notable firsts including the Guernsey Green Fund,' says Andy Robinson, Hong Kong Representative - Guernsey Finance.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative established to promote Guernsey's financial services sector internationally, under the brand WE ARE GUERNSEY.

The Masterclass, organised by WE ARE GUERNSEY, takes place online on 28th September. During this Andy will discuss the island's credentials in family office and ESG, and a panel will discuss governance in family offices, education around greenwashing, the Guernsey Green Fund, ESG products, regulation, and measuring the impact of climate and ESG risk.

Jenny will be joined by Paul Beale, Tax Director, KPMG, and Gilly Kennedy-Smith, Mourant LP Partner.

Gilly is a partner based in the Guernsey office of Mourant's International Trust & Private Client practice and works with a variety of high-net-worth private clients, family offices, families and fiduciaries on all areas of private client and wealth preservation work.

She advises on the creation and administration of offshore fiduciary structures to assist clients in the application of their wealth for philanthropic purposes and the management and protection of their wealth through the generations and across borders.

Paul is a Chartered Tax Adviser and Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He leads the firm's Family Office and Private Client team for the Crown Dependencies with a focus on providing advice on issues relevant to HNW families from an international tax perspective, and other matters such as family governance, succession and philanthropy.

Panel moderator Andrew Niles is the founder of Charter Consulting, advising family offices, trust companies and corporates globally. He has more than 25 years' experience in the financial markets focusing on trusts, banking, investment and multi-generational strategy for ultra-high-net-worth clients in Hong Kong and Switzerland.

In Hong Kong Andrew was most recently the Executive Director with Bank of China International leading their international client strategy.

Event details:

Guernsey Finance Hong Kong Masterclass

Tuesday 28 September 2021

9:00AM - 10:00AM BST / 4:00PM - 5:00PM CST

The event page can be found here.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.