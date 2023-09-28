On 12 September 2023, the FCA published policy statement PS23/13 on the new regulatory gateway for firms that approve financial promotions. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Hannah Meakin, Georgia Jones and Anita Edwards discuss the FCA's plans for implementing and operating the gateway, as well as highlighting some of the areas firms should be thinking about in preparation for the new rules coming into effect.

