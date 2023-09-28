Hong Kong:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: FCA Policy Statement On The New Gateway For Firms Approving Financial Promotions (PS23/13) (Podcast)
28 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On 12 September 2023, the FCA published policy statement PS23/13
on the new regulatory gateway for firms that approve financial
promotions. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Hannah
Meakin, Georgia Jones and Anita Edwards discuss the FCA's plans
for implementing and operating the gateway, as well as highlighting
some of the areas firms should be thinking about in preparation for
the new rules coming into effect.
Spotify/ Apple
