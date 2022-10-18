On October 12, 2022, the Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group (the "Steering Group") co-chaired by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA") and the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") launched the Sustainable Finance Internship Initiative (the "Initiative"). The Initiative aims to create more internship opportunities in Hong Kong for university students and to enhance organisations' sustainability credentials.

As part of the Initiative, the Steering Group will provide interns with training on sustainable finance policies and market development trends in Hong Kong. All postings are centralised at the internship repository of the Centre for Green and Sustainable Finance of the HKMA. The SFC has posted details of its internship programme here.

The HKMA, the SFC, the Insurance Authority, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited will commence hiring sustainable finance interns as early as in the fourth quarter of this year.

