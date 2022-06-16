Two new industry partners have joined Ogier's Talent4Impact programme 2022, which is now open for applications until 26 June 2022.

The programme, which launched last year with co-founders Dream Impact and the Sustainable Finance Initiative, is delighted to welcome on board Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) and Social Ventures Hong Kong (SVHK).

These two organisations - along with Ogier Global's Sustainable Investment Consulting, Dream Impact and the Sustainable Finance Initiative - will be offering successful candidates practical work experience placements with the aim of building talent in the industry.

"We're delighted to be working alongside our new industry partners AIGCC and SVHK, a new exciting stream of partners we have invited to support this year's fellows on their journey into impact," said Leonie Kelly, Global Head of Sustainable Investment Consulting.

The Asia Investor Group on Climate Change is an initiative to create awareness and encourage action among Asia's asset owners and financial institutions about the risks and opportunities associated with climate change and low carbon investing. AIGCC provides capacity and a trusted forum for investors active in Asia to share best practice and to collaborate on investment activity, credit analysis, risk management, engagement and policy related to climate change.

Social Ventures Hong Kong has a vision to transform the city-wide landscape by 2030. From introducing venture philanthropy and social enterprises to Hong Kong more than ten years ago, SVHK has evolved into a 'Business 2.0' platform, connecting organisations of all sectors to their social purpose and has incubated more than 40 impact ventures.

Talent4Impact 2022 is a two-month fellowship in Hong Kong offering mid-senior career individuals, career switchers, or employees released on secondments, the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals in the sustainable finance ecosystem. Applications close at midnight on June 26th. Please read our brochure to find out more, and apply here.

