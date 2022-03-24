ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the ship financing front we predict the market will remain active, especially as supply chain issues continue. We have seen an increase in instructions for new builds of all types of vessels including container ships, chemical vessels and bulk carriers. In addition we expect that certain sectors within the industry may utilise the capital markets for fund raising. In the aviation space we have noted an increase in private and business jet financings. High net worth individuals are taking advantage of the low interest rate environment to either purchase new aircraft or upgrade their existing fleet. The outlook is positive for commercial aviation as well with an increase in financing and new deliveries of aircraft taking place. Many airlines are also amending existing financing arrangements to account for the transition away from LIBOR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.