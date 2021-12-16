ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) and the DTC Association (DTCA) launched the revised Code of Banking Practice (Code) on 10 December 2021. The revised Code took immediate effect with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) expecting authorised institutions (AIs) to fully comply with the new provisions as quickly as possible within 6 months. An extension of up to 12 months is allowed for those provisions which require system enhancements, other than sections 17 and 18 the extension period of which is 18 months.

The revisions follow a review by the Code of Banking Practice Committee, comprising industry representatives and the HKMA. One main theme of the revisions is to enhance the communication of services terms and conditions and the provision of services and product information to customers. The objective is to enhance the protection to customers particularly in the digital banking environment in line with fintech developments, having regard to the needs of various types of customers.

Key points of the revisions are as follows:

Enhancing customer experience and protection in digital banking services Disclose product information effectively and clearly when undertaking promotions through social media. For example, AIs should consider the appropriateness of using social media for promoting products and services of a complex nature.

Issue warning messages on cyber threats, frauds, scams, bogus advertisements and other customer security risk events to all or the affected customers in prescribed circumstances. The objective is to alert customers of the relevant risks and the warning should include suggested measures which the customers should take to protect themselves.

Provide channels for the public to authenticate digital promotional activities and materials of AIs and third parties engaged by or collaborating with the AIs. It is up to the AIs to determine what channels are appropriate in the circumstances as long as they are convenient to use and their availability has been made clear to the public. AIs should ensure these channels remain available for a reasonable period of time after the conclusion of the relevant marketing activities.

Ensure information provided in an exclusively non-paper based format is provided to customers in a downloadable and storable format for future reference. Before using non-paper based format to provide information to customers, AIs should notify the customers in advance explicitly and the customers do not object to it. Strengthening protection and transparency of banking services Give customers reasonable opportunity to review the terms and conditions before applying for services or products, or executing a transaction.

Enhance transparency of certain arrangements relating to credit cards, including the chargeback mechanism and the fees and charges relating to foreign currency transactions.

Enhance information disclosure on local and cross-boundary transfers, including the time for effecting a payment instruction and for the recipient to receive the payment; the identity of the correspondent bank handling the payment; and the fees and changes payable by the customer.

Strengthen the procedures for handling mis-transfer of funds by customers. The procedures set out in "Handing Procedures for Following up Mis-transfer of Funds Reported by Customers" issued by the HKAB and DTCA are incorporated in the Code.

Provide timely notification to customers upon changes in promotional interest rates of deposit accounts unless the customers are already informed of the relevant changes at the time of deposit placement. Further promoting financial inclusion AIs to take into account the needs of customers for physical banking services when closing, relocating or modifying their branch networks.

On equal opportunity and providing services to customers with impairment or special needs, the "Practical Guideline on Barrier-free Banking Services" and "Guideline on Banking Services for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities" issued by the HKAB and DTCA are incorporated in the Code 1 .

. Accommodate the needs of different customers when providing services or information through electronic means. For example, where electronic devices are used in branches or other face-to-face situation to present terms and conditions, AIs should provide customers with alternative means to review the terms and conditions upon request.

HKMA also mentioned in its Press Release (link below) that other parts of the Code are being reviewed by the HKMA and the banking industry, and that details of their review will be announced in due course.

Link to Press Release:

Hong Kong Monetary Authority - Enhancements to the Code of Banking Practice (hkma.gov.hk)

Link to revised Code:

Code of Banking Practice (hkma.gov.hk)

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.