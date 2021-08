ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

Worldwide: Using Provisional Liquidation Offshore To Preserve Bondholder Claims Under Keepwell Deeds (Japanese) オフショアで仮清算を使って、キープウェル・ディードにもとづく、社債権者の権利を保全した事例

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide

A Legal Notice 199 Of 2021 CSB Group A Legal Notice (L.N. 199 of 2021) was published on the 30th April 2021 providing a number of amendments to the principal regulations, the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding

Cyprus Crowdfunding: An Established Form Of Alternative Finance AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC Hyper-connectivity of our world defines our era. As a result of this hyper-connectivity, digital markets and services are rapidly growing, thus facilitating people and organizations to conduct business anywhere, anytime.

MSME Day 2020: The Day For Micro, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises GVZH Advocates The UN General Assembly declared the 27 June the Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, recognizing the importance of these enterprises and their contribution to sustainable development.

Trust Essentials: July 2021 Ogier From staying on top of regulatory developments, to managing interpersonal dynamics among warring beneficiaries, a trustee's role is only becoming more and more complex.

Everything You Need To Know On Luxembourg Investment Funds Loyens & Loeff From the regulatory and tax environment to the fund formation, get a comprehensive overview of the Luxembourg investment funds market.