On 15 July 2021, Hong Kong's Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group (Steering Group), representing a critical mass of Hong Kong's financial regulatory bodies, announced next steps to advance green and sustainable finance in the Special Administrative Region (the Announcement). According to the Announcement, the regulators will prioritize:

climate-related disclosures;

carbon market opportunities; and

a new cross-sector platform to help the financial industry manage climate change-related risks and opportunities.

In this Blog Post, we highlight key aspects of the Announcement and points for market participants to consider as Hong Kong moves toward a more sustainable future.

Background

The Announcement is the latest from the Steering Group, which was established in May 2020 and includes the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Environment Bureau, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Insurance Authority the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

The Steering Group set out its initial, comprehensive "Strategic Plan to Strengthen Hong Kong's Financial Ecosystem to Support a Greener and More Sustainable Future" (Strategic Plan) in December 2020. The Strategic Plan sets out six long-term focus areas, including promoting the flow of climate-related information in financial markets and directing capital toward green and sustainable causes, in addition to five near-term action points. For more detail and analysis of the Strategic Plan, please see our Legal Update at MayerBrown.com.

The Announcement

The Announcement effectively outlines practical steps the Steering Group is taking to implement the Strategic Plan by highlighting three near-term priority areas of focus: