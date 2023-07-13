ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an ideal world, families get along... most of the time, anyway. Disputes are sorted out, and some sort of compromise is reached.

But there are times when that doesn't happen, and then things can become complicated very quickly, requiring resolution by lawyers and the Courts.

A contested will, a family business, or a divorce. All can lead to fights and recriminations.

But if people understand what their rights are, how the law works, and what options they have, then a potentially bitter situation can be resolved without tearing a family apart.

Nathan Wong will explain probate disputes when the authenticity of a will is in question and examine what happens when the executor of a will needs to be changed.

Jacky Tsai looks at family shareholder disputes, including derivative action, unfair prejudice, and winding up.

Willard Li and Shirley Chan talk about family assets in divorce proceedings, including what happens to the family home, what happens to the assets, how maintenance is decided and third-party interests.

The team will also look at situations where there is a cross-over from one practice area to another, including winding up a family business and seeking possession of a family property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.