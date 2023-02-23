ARTICLE

Please join the Haldanes Matrimonial and Criminal Law team, Elsie Liu and Andrew Powner for an insightful discussion that will unravel the legal complexities that arise when matrimonial and criminal law meet.

Guest panellists include Alia Eyres (CEO of Mother's Choice) and Karen Woodall (lead therapist at the Family Separation Clinicand specialist in high conflict divorce and separation and its impact on children), both of whom will bring their extensive knowledge and experience to the discussion.

The session will be moderated by Haldanes' Elaine Sum and will focus child abuse, domestic violence, and parental alienation. Topics that will be discussed include:

1) Divorce cases

2) Impacts and issues for children, child protection crisis in the Hong Kong community

3) Children growing up from a very high conflict and negative environment

4) Criminal aspects

We hope you are able to join us for what promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking discussion around this delicate and complex subject.

