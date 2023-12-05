Appleby acted as Cayman counsel in the successful privatisation of Hailan Holdings Limited ("Hailan"). A voluntary conditional cash offer ("Offer"), made by Yu Ming Investment Management Limited on behalf of Zhong Jia (International) Investment Construction Company Limited ("Offeror"), aimed to acquire all issued shares of Hailan.

The Offeror, having received valid acceptances for over 90% of the Offer Shares pursuant to the Offer, exercised its right to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares not already owned or acquired under the offer and privatised Hailan.

The total consideration for the compulsory acquisition stands at approximately HKD239,500,800, marking a significant milestone in the successful completion of the privatisation.

Led by Partner Chris Cheng and supported by Legal Executive Connie Wu, the Appleby team navigated the complexities of the offer, ensuring a seamless process.

Chris Cheng expressed, "We are pleased to have been part of this significant transaction, contributing our legal expertise to facilitate the successful HKD239.5 million privatisation of Hailan. This underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services in complex corporate transactions."

