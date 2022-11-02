On 28 October 2022, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") launched Core Climate, an international carbon marketplace designed to allow for the trading of voluntary carbon credits and instruments, which provides a best-in-class, trusted market infrastructure and helps connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China and globally. Core Climate participants will be able to source, hold, trade, settle and retire voluntary carbon credits through the Core Climate platform.

According to HKEx, the carbon credits on the platform will come from internationally-certified carbon projects from around the world, including carbon avoidance and reduction projects such as deforestation avoidance and removal projects such as reforestation. All carbon credits generated by projects listed on Core Climate will be issued under international standards, such as the Verified Carbon Standard by Verra.

The launch of Core Climate follows HKEx's formation of Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council in July this year, which comprises leading corporates and financial institutions focused on supporting the development of an international carbon marketplace.

The initiative is also welcomed by the Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group co-chaired by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission, which published the Preliminary Feasibility Assessment of Carbon Market Opportunities for Hong Kong in March this year, and supports the development of a global, high quality voluntary carbon market and Hong Kong's growth as a premier carbon hub in Asia.

Further details on Core Climate can be found in HKEx's press release here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.