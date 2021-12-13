Appleby's Hong Kong office acted as BVI counsel to GIC in a joint USD1 billion investment in Envision Energy International (Envision Energy), one of the world's largest net-zero investments to date.

GIC is one of Singapore's two sovereign wealth funds and among the world's largest. It joined California-based Sequoia Capital and PRC-based Primavera Capital in making the investment.

Envision Energy is a leading PRC green technology company that supplies smart wind turbines, hydrogen, battery and digital solutions.

The Hong Kong team was led by partner Vincent Chan. Vincent commented "We are pleased to advise on this significant investment which further cements the Appleby Hong Kong team's reputation as specialists in M&A transactions."

