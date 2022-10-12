The Hong Kong Court has issued an interim order restraining the Hong Kong government from invalidating or putting into effect the purported invalidation of more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccination medical exemption certificates (the "Certificates") issued by seven private doctors suspected to have abused the issuance of medical exemption certificates. See our earlier Legal Update for details of why the Certificates were being invalidated.

The government was originally planning to invalidate the medical exemption certificates issued by the seven private doctors from 12 October 2022. The interim order will remain effective until determination of the judicial review proceedings, the substantive hearing of which is scheduled for 20 October 2022.

Please follow this link for the Court's reason for decision.

