The Hong Kong Legislative Council has finally passed the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2022 (Bill), which was introduced to address employment-related issues arising from the implementation of anti-epidemic measures.

The Bill will come into force on a date to be gazetted, and brings into law the following amendments:

Failing to comply with a legitimate vaccination request will be a "valid reason" for dismissal or variation of contract; Failure to attend work due to compliance with a Cap 599 requirement – which is a requirement under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap 599A) or Prevention and Control of Disease (Compulsory Testing for Certain Persons) Regulation (Cap 599J) – will not be a "valid reason" for dismissal or variation of contract; and The definition of "sickness day" in the Employment Ordinance is expanded to include a day on which an employee is absent from work by reason of the employee's compliance with a Cap 599 requirement.

The amendments will not have retrospective effect. Details of the above amendments can be found in our previous Legal Update.

Employers should take note of the amendments and adjust their internal policies accordingly.

Reference:

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.