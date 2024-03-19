Starting from 2024, the first weekday after Christmas Day will be added as a statutory holiday in Hong Kong.

This means that Hong Kong now has a total of 14 statutory holidays as of 2024. This change is part of a broader legislative amendment aimed at gradually aligning the number of statutory holidays with the number of general holidays. An ordinance that went into effect in July 2021 outlines a plan to progressively increase the total number of statutory holidays from 12 days to 17 days. Following the inclusion of the first weekday after Christmas Day in 2024, three additional statutory holidays will be introduced on the following dates:

Easter Monday, effective from 1 January 2026;

Good Friday, effective from 1 January 2028; and

The day following Good Friday, effective from 1 January 2030.

Takeaway for employers

Employers are reminded to update their relevant policies in compliance with this update to the statutory holidays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.