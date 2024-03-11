ARTICLE

Overview

The primary piece of legislation, the Employment Ordinance (the "EO"), prescribes certain basic rights and protection for most employees. The EO applies to every employee engaged under a contract of employment in Hong Kong with only a few minor exceptions1 . The EO applies equally to locals and foreign nationals working in Hong Kong. Provided that the contractual terms of service are no less favourable than the basic protection afforded by the EO, the contract of employment will govern the relationship between employer and employee. Any term or condition of a contract of employment that seeks to reduce any right, benefit or protection conferred upon the employee by the EO will be void. So, to the extent that any contractual terms are less favourable, the EO will prevail.

The primary legislation governing trade unions in Hong Kong is the Trade Unions Ordinance (the "TUO"). A trade union registered under the TUO has certain rights. The majority of trade unions registered under the TUO are employee unions with a handful of employers' associations, mixed organisations of employers and employees and trade union federations. Employees have the freedom and right to become a member of a registered trade union and is protected when engaging in certain activities of the trade union at the appropriate time. There is no collective bargaining legislation in Hong Kong, e.g. a legislation that regulates the negotiation between an employer with a trade union or staff association in relation to employment issues. So, even if a deal is struck between the trade union and the employer, then the terms of that deal will not automatically be binding on the members of the trade union. Trade disputes (particularly strikes) are not common in Hong Kong.

In general, unless a person has the right of abode or right to land in the HKSAR, that person will require an appropriate visa to work in Hong Kong. The sponsor of an employment visa would typically be the employing company in Hong Kong, who is responsible for repatriation of the employee upon expiration of his or her permitted stay in Hong Kong. There is no statutory requirement that a percentage of employees must be local nationals or that a percentage of payroll be paid to local national employees. In applying for an employment visa, the Immigration Department requires an employer to confirm by way of a declaration on the relevant application form that genuine efforts have been made to recruit suitable local candidate but without success. If an employer is unable to confirm that genuine efforts have been made to recruit locally, the employer will have to provide reasons.

Summary of Minimum Statutory Entitlements

Not all employees have the same entitlements under the EO. Employees who are employed under a "continuous contract" (i.e. an employee who has worked at least 18 hours a week for four or more consecutive weeks), are entitled to further benefits such as rest days, paid annual leave, sickness allowance, severance payment and long service payment etc.

WAGES

Minimum wages

The Minimum Wage Ordinance came into force on 1 May 2011. The current statutory minimum wage rate is HK$40.00 per hour in respect of the amount of wages in a wage period.

Timing of payment of wages

Wages are due on the last day of the wage period and must be paid as soon as is practicable but in any case, not later than seven days after the end of the wage period.

Deduction from wages

Deductions from wages or any other sums due to the employee are strictly regulated under the EO and are restricted to the limited circumstances set out in the EO. Even where one of those limited circumstances apply, there is a maximum amount of permitted deduction in a wage period.

WORKING HOURS

Except in relation to the employment of young persons employed in industrial undertakings where special regulations apply, there are no statutory provisions which prescribe maximum working hours.

BENEFITS

Bonuses

Employers in Hong Kong are free to determine the type of bonus they would like to award their employees. Historically it was common for employers to pay an automatic annual bonus of one month's salary at Chinese New Year, more recently most of such bonuses have been replaced by more performance related payments.

End of year payment

Part IIA of the EO regulates the payment of "end of year payment" ("EOYP"). An EOYP is any annual payment or bonus of a contractual nature, but does not include any annual payment or bonus which is of a gratuitous nature or which is payable only at the discretion of the employer. It is presumed that an annual bonus is not of a gratuitous nature and is not payable only at the discretion of the employer unless there is a written term or condition in the contract of employment to the contrary.

Under the EO, an EOYP is due on the day specified in the contract of employment or if a day is not specified in the contract, then it becomes due on the last day of the bonus year, and the EOYP must be paid as soon as is practicable but in any case not later than seven days after that day. If an employee completes the entire bonus year and ceases employment before the EOYP is paid, then the EOYP becomes due on the day on which the contract of employment terminates, or in the case of an EOYP that is calculated by reference to any profits of the employer, on the day on which the profits of the employer are ascertained, and must be paid as soon as is practicable but in any case not later than seven days after that day.

If an employee is entitled to an EOYP and the employer terminates the employment of the employee after three months of the bonus year other than by way of summary dismissal, then the employer must pay a pro rata EOYP to the employee. The pro rata EOYP is due on the day on which the employment terminates or in the case of an EOYP that falls to be calculated by reference to any profits of the employer, on the day on which the profits of the employer are ascertained; and must be paid as soon as is practicable but in any case not later than seven days after that day.

Pensions/retirement schemes

The Mandatory Provident Fund ("MPF") Schemes Ordinance requires that every employer in Hong Kong contributes, in respect of each employee who is not exempt, for each contribution period an amount equal to at least 5% of an employee's salary (currently up to a maximum of HK$30,000 per month) to a retirement scheme that is registered as an MPF scheme. That employee will also be required to contribute for each contribution period at least 5% of his or her salary (again currently up to a maximum of HK$30,000 per month) to the scheme. There are certain exceptions to this general rule. Certain employers provide additional benefits through occupational retirement schemes. These are regulated by the Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance.

Employees' compensation

Employers are required to maintain insurance coverage pursuant to the Employees' Compensation Ordinance in respect of work-related injuries but otherwise, there is no statutory requirement to provide medical or dental benefit

SOCIAL SECURITY

Hong Kong has a non-contributory social security system to provide a basic social safety net. No deductions are made from salary in respect of social security contributions.

HOLIDAYS AND LEAVE

Statutory holidays/General holidays

All employees are entitled to statutory holidays as prescribed under the EO. Instead of granting an employee a holiday on the statutory holiday, an employer can unilaterally grant an "alternative holiday" or the employer and employee may agree on a day as a "substituted holiday" within relevant statutory timeframes.

There are currently 14 statutory holidays per year. The number of statutory holidays will increase from 14 to 17 between 2026 and 2030, reaching 17. The 3 new statutory holidays are:

Easter Monday (starting from 1 January 2026);

Good Friday (starting from 1 January 2028); and

The day following Good Friday (starting from 1 January 2030).

An employee who has been employed under a continuous contract for a period of three months immediately preceding a statutory holiday is entitled to statutory holiday pay which must be paid no later than the day on which the employee is next paid his or her wages after the statutory holiday. An employer is not permitted to make a payment in lieu of granting a statutory holiday2 .

Any establishment that is not a bank, educational establishment, public office or Government department is not obliged to observe the 17 general holidays provided for in the General Holidays Ordinance.

Footnotes

1. for example, in relation to family members employed in family businesses and merchant seamen.

2. Unless the "alternative holiday" or "substituted holiday" is granted prior to termination of the contract of employment but falling after such termination, in which the holiday pay would have to be paid within seven days of the termination date

