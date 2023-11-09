ARTICLE

Hong Kong: Celebrating Black History Month (Video) In conversation with Will Alete and Yolanda Dladla

Will Alete and Yolanda Dladla sat down to discuss what can be done to help improve recruitment and retention of Black talent, as well as the importance of allyship, role models and what can be done to change entrenched systems of bias.

To view the full video please click here.

