New COVID-19 social distancing rules commenced on 29 April 2021. For catering businesses (excluding bars and pubs which have their own rules), there are now four modes of operation under which they can operate dine-in services. These are set out below.

Catering Businesses

(excluding bars and pubs) Mode A Mode B Mode C Mode D Dine-in Service Hours 5:00 a.m. - 5:59 p.m.

Everyday 5:00 a.m. - 9:59 p.m.

Everyday 5:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Everyday 5:00 a.m. - 1:59 a.m. (next day)

Everyday Maximum Capacity

(% of normal seating capacity at any one time) 50% 50% 50% 75% Maximum no. of People per Table 2 4 6 8 Use of "LeaveHomeSafe App" (LHS App) or Specified Form N.A. Use LHS App or specified form LHS App* LHS App* Vaccination Staff Not required Not required

- But need COVID-19 test** every 14 days Required

- Need at least the first dose Required

- Need 2 doses plus wait 14 days after 2nd dose Exemptions N.A. N.A. Submit declaration form and a medical certificate

+

Undergo COVID-19 test** every 7 days Submit a declaration form and a medical certificate

+

Undergo COVID-19 test** every 7 days Customers Not required Not required Not required Required

- Received at least the first dose Maximum no. per Banquet 20 20 20 100***

* People aged under 15 or below accompanied by an adult can be exempted. People aged 15 or below not accompanied by an adult and those aged 65 or above would be required to provide information on the visit with a specified form instead.

** Only polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test using combined nasal and throat swabs are accepted.

*** Participants in a banquet of more than 20 persons are required to receive the first dose of a vaccine. Those aged 16 or above who are unfit to receive vaccination for health reasons must complete a declaration form which can be found here and present a medical certificate, as well as a negative result of a PCR COVID-19 test received on the banquet date or within the preceding three days. Those aged 6-15 only need to submit this COVID-19 test.

Modes C and D are the new arrangements introduced under the Government's "vaccine bubble", with Modes A and B being previously in place. A catering business (excluding bars and pubs) can designate the whole or part of a premises as "Designated Zone C" and/or "Designated Zone D", provided within each of those zones they comply with the respective rules relating to the mode of operation.

Business operators can now download a mobile app (currently only available on Android phones) from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to inspect customers' vaccination records. Details as to the installation of the app can be found here: https://www.fehd.gov.hk/english/events/covid19/vaccination_record_app.html

Details of other changes introduced under the Government's vaccine bubble can be found here: https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202104/28/P2021042800868.htm.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.