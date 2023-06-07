Global reductions in force (RIFs) continue to be a hot topic on multinational employers' minds in 2023. In February, Seyfarth's specialist International Employment Law team covered the top ten things to look out for when doing RIFs in Europe. Next up in our series, our team of experts will tackle the Asia Pacific region, where we find a wide range of risk and difficulty involved, depending on the country.

The webinar will address the key practical issues employers should keep in mind when restructuring in APAC, sharing experience-based insights and examples along the way. Countries addressed will include Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Vietnam, among others.

Please bring your questions! We will leave time at the end of our session for Q&A.

This session is ideal for HR Directors, Employment Counsel, General Counsel and others with responsibility for workforces anywhere in the Asia Pacific.

The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 June 2023:

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Hong Kong and China Standard Time (UTC+8)

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

