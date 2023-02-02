Our January update covers the following:
- We look at the changes in immigration policies as Mainland China downgraded COVID-19 from a Class A to a Class B infection with effect from 8 January 2023. Click here for a summary of the changes. We also continue to receive queries arising out of the new COVID-19 rules in Mainland China. Check out our next list of FAQs here.
- In Indonesia, the government issued a new regulation replacing the Job Creation Law following the Constitutional Court's ruling that the Job Creation Law was 'conditionally unconstitutional'. Click here to find out more. In Hong Kong, we reflected on important developments in the employment law space in 2022, from COVID-19 and workplace health and safety to workplace discrimination. Read here for the highlights.
- Our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in Singapore that attendance incentives that are pegged to utilisation of sick leave are no longer seen as fair or reasonable. Check here to make sure that your company is compliant. Our Asia comparative article this month compares sickness benefits across Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and Mainland China. Click here to compare the rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.