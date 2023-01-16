Hong Kong:
Increase To The Statutory Minimum Wage
16 January 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points?
- Hong Kong will increase its statutory minimum wage to HK $40
per hour on 1 May 2023
Overview
The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce a new statutory minimum wage on
1 May 2023. As a result, the statutory minimum wage will increase
from HK $37.5 per hour to HK $40.
What are the Changes?
Hong Kong intends to raise the statutory minimum wage to HK $40
per hour beginning 1 May 2023. The authorities will now work to
ensure that the amendment is added to the region's official
gazette on 13 January 2023.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 11 January 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
