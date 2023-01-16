Key Points?

Hong Kong will increase its statutory minimum wage to HK $40 per hour on 1 May 2023

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong will introduce a new statutory minimum wage on 1 May 2023. As a result, the statutory minimum wage will increase from HK $37.5 per hour to HK $40.

What are the Changes?

Hong Kong intends to raise the statutory minimum wage to HK $40 per hour beginning 1 May 2023. The authorities will now work to ensure that the amendment is added to the region's official gazette on 13 January 2023.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11 January 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.