Our November update covers the following:
- an update on the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 in India. As the name suggests, the bill only covers processing of digital personal data. Consider the implications of the bill on employee data here.
- in Mainland China, we take a look at some examples of non-compete clauses which have been held to be void and set out practical tips on drafting an effective non-compete clause. See here for details.
- In Hong Kong, authorised institutions are expected to implement phase one of the Mandatory Reference Checking Scheme, launched as an effort to curb the "rolling bad apples" phenomenon in the banking sector, by May 2023. Read the update here.
- our Compliance Check this month focusses on health and safety obligations in the Philippines. Click here to make sure your company is compliant.
- finally, our Asia Comparative Article considers entitlements for part-time employees across the region. Compare the rules in Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Indonesia and Thailand here.
