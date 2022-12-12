ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide

Authorised Institutions To Implement The New Mandatory Reference Checking Scheme By May 2023 Herbert Smith Freehills On 5 May 2022, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced its endorsement of the Guidelines on the Mandatory Reference Checking Scheme (respectively, Guidelines and MRC Scheme) issued by the Hong Kong Association of Banks and the DTC Association.

Remote Working: Extension Of The Transition Period Regarding The Social Security Of Cross-border Workers Arendt & Medernach In our Newsflash_ of 28 June 2022, we reported the Luxembourg government's announcement of a six-month transitional period from 1 July to 31 December 2022 regarding the social security affiliation of cross-border workers.

Quiet Quitting: The Latest Workplace Trend Taking Over The Internet, Explained VacancyCentre ‘Quiet quitting' has recently become a popularised term via TikTok. In spite of this, the idea behind quiet quitting is not necessarily a new one.

Minimum Wage Increase For 2023 Envoy Global, Inc. Bermuda will increase the country's statutory minimum wage rate to BMD 16.40 on 1 June 2023.

A Look Back On 2022 And What To Expect For 2023 Appleby As we approach the end of 2022, we are able to look back and say with certainty that the arena of labour relations law has not been as lively as it was in 2021...