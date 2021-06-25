ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Hong Kong

Inheritance Under Muslim Law: Framework Of Sharia Law Hassan Elhais The principal source of law of inheritance in UAE is Shariah and on the basis of which several Federal Laws have been promulgated.

Κληρονομική Διαδοχή A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Στην Κύπρο, η κληρονομική διαδοχή της περιουσίας ενός αποβιώσαντα ρυθμίζεται, μεταξύ άλλων, από `

Parental Rights For Same-Sex Partners Withers LLP In a landmark case before the Court of First Instance, the High Court ("CFI") ruled that the non-biological mother of children born by her prior same-sex partner...

Know More About ‘Legal Guardian' And ‘Custodian' Rights In The UAE Hassan Elhais The concept of Legal guardianship is determined as per the UAE Federal Law Number 28 of 2005 on personal status and its amendments, commonly referred to as the ‘Personal Status Law'.

FAQ On Wills And Succession Law In Cyprus Danos & Associates LLC Wills and Succession law in Cyprus is governed by both domestic and EU law. In regards to Cypriot statute law, the most significant enactments are: