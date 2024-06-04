While often marked with colourful, celebratory parades and festivals around the world, at its core Pride Month is rooted in activism. It was born out of a need to protest for the rights of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) community, as well as promote visibility and awareness of LGBTIQ+ issues on an international level.

As part of our firm's global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion policy, we are committed to creating an inclusive and equitable environment where LGBTIQ+ colleagues can progress and develop their careers, and thrive without fear of discrimination and/or harassment.

The world has undoubtedly come a long way since the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, a significant moment for the Pride movement, but there is still a lot more that can be done to build an inclusive and equitable society – workplaces, such as ours, can play a big part.

Throughout the month of June*, we will amplify the voices of members of our Pride network and allies around the world who have offered to openly share some of their stories and lived experiences.

However you choose to mark Pride Month, we hope it is a time of reflection, support, celebration and meaningful conversations.

Note: While most Pride celebrations in major urban areas around the world take place in June, we recognise that various cities hold them at different times of the calendar year.

Find out more about what we are doing to create LGBTIQ+ inclusion.

