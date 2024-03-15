International Women's Day is a day to reflect on the progress we've made toward a more equitable future for women globally. It's a day that reminds us of the work we still need to accomplish to champion and empower women in decision-making spaces and beyond, to recognize their impacts and achievements, and to campaign for women's rights and a more gender-balanced future.

This year, the United Nations theme for International Women's Day is "Invest in women: Accelerate progress."

The women we are

We asked some of our colleagues who inspires, empowers and has invested in them throughout their life. Then we asked them to bring that person along and tell us why...

From the personal boardroom philosophy, to the importance of visible role models and the need for action to bring about real change, they explore these themes and ideas. Together.

What investing in women can look like

Investing in women is not solely linked to compensation or to one singular action. It can be done in a variety of ways, such as:

Sponsoring women to support their career growth

Ensuring women are represented in senior leadership positions

Amplifying women's perspectives in decision-making processes

Creating inclusive policies that support all personnel with caregiving responsibilities

Continuing to ensure that everyone benefits from equitable work allocation and access to career advancing opportunities

This International Women's Day and beyond, let's all work towards equitable representation of women and ensure that women are provided with the support, opportunities, visibility and recognition they need to succeed and thrive.

Originally published by 11 March, 2024

