HKEX Proposes Amendments To Listing Rules To Strengthen Corporate Governance For Listed Companies

On 14 June 2024, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange) published a consultation paper outlining proposed amendments to the Corporate Governance Code (Code) and related Listing Rules to strengthen the corporate governance for companies listed in Hong Kong. The main proposals are summarised as follows:

Area Major Changes (Rule/Code Provision (CP)(Comply/Explain)/

Mandatory Disclosure Requirement (MDR)) Board composition Rule: An independent non-executive director (INED) must not concurrently hold more than 6 directorships in Hong Kong listed issuers.

Rule: Setting a cap of 9 years on an INED's tenure

CP: In the absence of an independent board chair, issuers should appoint an INED as a lead INED Diversity Rule: Issuers should have a diversity policy and disclose it in their corporate governance report

CP: The nomination committee of issuers must have a minimum of 1 director that is of a different gender

MDR: There should be a yearly review of the implementation of the policy on board diversity

MDR: There should be a separate disclosure of the workforce (excluding senior management) and senior management's gender ratio Board skills and training Rule: All directors of issuers must receive mandatory training each year on specific topics, which must include: duties and responsibilities of the board and directors, issuer's obligations, legal updates, corporate governance and ESG-related matters, internal controls and risk management, and industry-specific updates

Rule: First-time directors of an issuer or those who have not been an issuer's director for at least 3 years before their appointment (First-time Directors) must complete a minimum of 24 hours of training within 18 months of their appointment date

MDR: Directors should disclose information about training received, including the topics, hours, and format of the training, and (if applicable) the names of external training providers

CP: Issuers required to (a) maintain a board skills matrix and (b) disclose information on various areas, including the board's current skills mix and details of the skills that the board plans to acquire

CP: Issuers should conduct a review of the board's performance in the corporate governance report at least once every 2 years and should include disclosure on the scope, process and findings of the performance review Others MDR: The nomination committee is required to conduct an annual assessment and disclose information on each director's time commitment and contribution to the board

MDR: Issuers are required to disclose in their corporate governance reports the current term of appointment and tenure of each director

MDR: Issuers with a dividend policy are required to disclose information including the policy's objective or aim, while those without are required to provide the reason(s) for the lack of such a policy

MDR: Issuers with or without a dividend payment policy must provide the reason(s) for the board's decision on any material variation from the previous dividend rate (if the board has declared a dividend) or the reason(s) for not declaring a dividend



The effective implementation date of the above proposals is proposed to be 1 January 2025, with a transition period of three years in respect of the 9-year tenure requirement of INEDs and the cap on the number of directorships (i.e. these requirements will apply starting from 1 January 2028).

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Considering that the above proposals may come into effect as early as 1 January 2025, issuers should start making preparations as soon as practicable, for example, by reviewing and enhancing the scope of the training to be provided to directors and searching for suitable candidates to satisfy the new INED and diversity requirements.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.